Used 2013 Scion FR-S Scion 10 Series Features & Specs

More about the 2013 FR-S
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,425
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,425
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,425
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,425
Torque151 lb-ft @ 6600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,425
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,425
8 total speakersyes
300 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,425
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,425
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,425
BeSpoke Premium Audioyes
Ashtray Kityes
Center Armrestyes
Scion Display Audioyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,425
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,425
Front head room37.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,425
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear hip Room45.3 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,425
Rear Spoileryes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Fog Lightsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
All-Season Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,425
Front track59.8 in.
Length166.7 in.
Curb weight2758 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.9 cu.ft.
Height50.6 in.
EPA interior volume83.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,425
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Ignition
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,425
215/45R17 87W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,425
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,425
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
