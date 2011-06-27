  1. Home
Used 2008 Saturn VUE XR Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/374.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque248 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower257 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity56.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4325 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.2 degrees
Angle of departure22.7 degrees
Length180.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height67.0 in.
Wheel base106.6 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polar White
  • Black Onyx
  • Carbon Flash
  • Sea Mist Green
  • Sunburst Orange
  • Deep Blue
  • Golden Cashmere
  • Ruby Red
  • Techno Gray
  • Silver Pearl
  • Mystic Blue
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Tan, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P235/60R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
