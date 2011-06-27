  1. Home
Used 2006 Saturn VUE Base Features & Specs

More about the 2006 VUE
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,745
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,745
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,745
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,745
Torque152 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,745
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,745
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,745
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,745
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,745
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,745
Front head room40.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,745
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,745
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3111 lbs.
Gross weight4598 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.0 degrees
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length181.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height66.5 in.
Wheel base106.6 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,745
Exterior Colors
  • Fusion Orange(Late Availability)
  • Cypress Green
  • Pacific Blue
  • Laser Blue
  • Storm Grey
  • Chili Pepper Red
  • Polar White
  • Silver Nickel
Interior Colors
  • Tan, leather
  • Grey, leather
  • Tan, cloth
  • Grey, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,745
P215/70R S tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,745
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,745
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
