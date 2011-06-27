  1. Home
Used 2005 Saturn VUE Base Features & Specs

More about the 2005 VUE
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,315
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.1/374.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Torque242 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,315
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,315
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,315
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,315
low fuel level warningyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Front head room40.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3631 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.0 degrees
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length181.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height66.5 in.
Wheel base106.6 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Exterior Colors
  • Pacific Blue
  • Storm Grey
  • Polar White
  • Silver Nickel
  • Black Onyx
  • Chili Pepper Red
  • Dragonfly Green
Interior Colors
  • Grey
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,315
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P235/60R S tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,315
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,315
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
