Used 2004 Saturn VUE Base Features & Specs

More about the 2004 VUE
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,055
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,055
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,055
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.1/374.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,055
Torque242 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,055
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,055
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,055
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,055
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,055
low fuel level warningyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,055
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,055
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,055
Front track61 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3630 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23 degrees
Angle of departure27 degrees
Length181.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height66.5 in.
Wheel base106.6 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track61 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,055
Exterior Colors
  • Black Onyx
  • Chili Pepper Red
  • Electric Blue
  • Electric Lime
  • Polar White
  • Rain Forest Green
  • Silver Nickel
Interior Colors
  • Grey
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,055
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P235/60R S tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,055
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,055
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
