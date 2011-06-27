  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn VUE
  4. Used 2002 Saturn VUE
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Saturn VUE Base Features & Specs

More about the 2002 VUE
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,575
See VUE Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,575
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,575
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)263.5/356.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,575
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,575
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,575
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,575
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,575
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,575
low fuel level warningyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,575
Front head room40.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,575
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,575
Front track61 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3470 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.396 cd.
Angle of approach23 degrees
Angle of departure27 degrees
Length181.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2500 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height66.5 in.
Wheel base106.6 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track61 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,575
Exterior Colors
  • Silver
  • Red
  • White
  • Black Silver
  • Orange
  • Gold
Interior Colors
  • Light Tan
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,575
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,575
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,575
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
RustUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See VUE Inventory

Related Used 2002 Saturn VUE Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles