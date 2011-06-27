Used 2002 Saturn VUE Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.0/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque152 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cargo floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3361 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.381 cd.
Angle of approach23 degrees
Angle of departure27 degrees
Length181.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height66.5 in.
Wheel base106.6 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track61 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver
  • Red
  • White
  • Black Silver
  • Orange
  • Gold
Interior Colors
  • Light Tan
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/65R16 tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
RustUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
