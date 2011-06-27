Used 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line Features & Specs
|Overview
See Sky Inventory
Starting MSRP
$30,115
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,115
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,115
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|247/364 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,115
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 5300 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.9 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,115
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,115
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,115
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|Driver vanity mirror
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,115
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,115
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,115
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|52.7 in.
|Front leg room
|42.7 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|2 -way power driver seat
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,115
|Front track
|60.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|5.4 cu.ft.
|Length
|161.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2990 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|5.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|50.2 in.
|Wheel base
|95.1 in.
|Width
|71.4 in.
|Rear track
|61.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,115
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,115
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|P245/45R18 96W tires
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Sky
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,115
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|short and long arm rear suspension
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,115
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Related Used 2008 Saturn Sky Red Line info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic