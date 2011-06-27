  1. Home
Used 2002 Saturn S-Series SL2 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$13,515
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$13,515
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$13,515
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.3/411.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.1 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$13,515
Torque122 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower124 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$13,515
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$13,515
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$13,515
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$13,515
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$13,515
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,515
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room49.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,515
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room50.2 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$13,515
Length178.1 in.
Curb weight2403 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Drag Coefficient0.318 cd.
Height55 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$13,515
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Cranberry
  • Silver Blue
  • Black Silver
  • Blue
  • Gold
  • Green
  • Silver
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Tan
  • Black
  • Grey
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$13,515
P185/65R T tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$13,515
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$13,515
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
RustUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
