Used 2001 Saturn S-Series SL1 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 S-Series
Overview
$11,630
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$11,630
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$11,630
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.5/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.1 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$11,630
Torque114 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$11,630
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
$11,630
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$11,630
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
$11,630
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$11,630
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$11,630
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room49.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$11,630
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room50.2 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$11,630
Length178.1 in.
Curb weight2351 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height55 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.4 in.
Colors
$11,630
Exterior Colors
  • Gold
  • Cranberry
  • Silver
  • Blue
  • Green
  • Black Silver
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Tan
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
$11,630
P185/65R14 tiresyes
14 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
$11,630
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$11,630
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
RustUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
