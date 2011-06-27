Used 2001 Saturn S-Series SC1 Features & Specs

  1. Home
2001 Saturn S-Series SC1 Features & Specs

Overview
$13,540
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.3/387.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.1 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room50 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.7 in.
Rear leg room31 in.
Rear shoulder room50.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length180.5 in.
Curb weight2411 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height53 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red
  • Silver
  • Blue
  • Green
  • White
  • Blackberry
  • Gold
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
P185/65R14 tiresyes
14 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
RustUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
