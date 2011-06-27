  1. Home
Used 2000 Saturn S-Series SC2 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.3/411.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.1 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower124 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room50.0 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.7 in.
Rear leg room31.0 in.
Rear shoulder room50.4 in.
Measurements
Length180.5 in.
Curb weight2436 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Red
  • Gold
  • Dark Blue
  • Red
  • Bright White
  • Gray Bronze
  • Light Silver
  • Silver Plum
  • Green
  • White
  • Blue
  • Blackberry
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Tan
