Used 1999 Saturn S-Series SL1 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 S-Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.5/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.1 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle11.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Length176.9 in.
Curb weight2355 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height55.0 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver
  • Dark Blue
  • White
  • Dark Green
  • Medium Red
  • Blackberry
  • Gold
  • Silver Plum
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Tan
  • Gray
