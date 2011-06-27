  1. Home
Used 1998 Saturn S-Series SL2 Features & Specs

More about the 1998 S-Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.3/399.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.1 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower124 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Length176.9 in.
Curb weight2392 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.1 cu.ft.
Height55.0 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Plum Pearl Metallic
  • Warm Gray
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Black Gold
  • Gold Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • White
