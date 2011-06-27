  1. Home
Used 1997 Saturn S-Series SW1 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.8/414.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Length176.9 in.
Curb weight2390 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.9 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Medium Red
  • Copper
  • White
