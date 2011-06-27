  1. Home
Used 1995 Saturn S-Series SL1 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.2/460.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.8 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque115 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Measurements
Length176.3 in.
Curb weight2325 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height52.5 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width67.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gold Metallic
  • Medium Blue Green Metallic
  • White
  • Lilac
  • Bright Red
  • Magenta Metallic
  • Black Gold
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Snow White
