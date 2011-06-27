Used 1995 Saturn S-Series Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1995 S-Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG262628
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg22/32 mpg24/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)281.6/409.6 mi.281.6/409.6 mi.307.2/460.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.8 gal.12.8 gal.12.8 gal.
Combined MPG262628
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm122 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm115 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l1.9 l1.9 l
Horsepower124 hp @ 5600 rpm124 hp @ 5600 rpm100 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.37.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.38.8 in.37.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.5 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.51.7 in.51.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.54.3 in.53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.0 in.37.4 in.35.0 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.50.7 in.49.2 in.
Rear leg room26.5 in.32.6 in.26.5 in.
Rear shoulder room51.3 in.54.3 in.51.3 in.
Measurements
Length174.6 in.176.3 in.173.2 in.
Curb weight2360 lbs.2448 lbs.2284 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.9 cu.ft.24.0 cu.ft.10.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.5.7 in.5.6 in.
Height50.6 in.53.7 in.50.6 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.102.4 in.99.2 in.
Width67.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno56 cu.ft.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Gold
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Snow White
  • Medium Blue Green Metallic
  • White
  • Gold Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Magenta Metallic
  • Lilac
  • Magenta Metallic
  • Lilac
  • Snow White
  • Medium Blue Green Metallic
  • Gold Metallic
  • Black Gold
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Gold Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Magenta Metallic
  • Lilac
  • White
  • Snow White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Black Gold
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Medium Blue Green Metallic
