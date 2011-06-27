Used 1994 Saturn S-Series SW2 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)281.6/396.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.8 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower124 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity56 cu.ft.
Length176.3 in.
Curb weight2362 lbs.
Height53.7 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width67.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Red
  • Plum
  • White
  • Blue Black
  • Blue
  • Blue Green
  • Gold
