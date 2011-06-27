  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn S-Series
  4. Used 1992 Saturn S-Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Saturn S-Series SC Features & Specs

More about the 1992 S-Series
Overview
See S-Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)268.8/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.8 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower124 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room26.4 in.
Rear shoulder room51.3 in.
Measurements
Length175.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2372 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height50.6 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Dark Antelope Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Blue Green Metallic
  • Saturn Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
See S-Series Inventory

Related Used 1992 Saturn S-Series SC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles