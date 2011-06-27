Used 1992 Saturn S-Series Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG282525
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/35 mpg21/30 mpg21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.2/448.0 mi.268.8/384.0 mi.268.8/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.8 gal.12.8 gal.12.8 gal.
Combined MPG282525
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque107 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm122 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm122 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l1.9 l1.9 l
Horsepower85 hp @ 5000 rpm124 hp @ 5600 rpm124 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.0 ft.37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.37.6 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.6 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.51.3 in.51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.53.0 in.54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.37.6 in.32.6 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.49.2 in.50.7 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.26.4 in.32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.51.3 in.54.3 in.
Measurements
Length176.3 in.175.8 in.176.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight2313 lbs.2372 lbs.2407 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.11.3 cu.ft.11.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.5.0 in.5.0 in.
Height52.5 in.50.6 in.52.5 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.99.2 in.102.4 in.
Width67.6 in.67.5 in.67.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Green Metallic
  • Dark Antelope Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • White
  • Saturn Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Dark Antelope Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Blue Green Metallic
  • Saturn Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Saturn Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Dark Antelope Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Green Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
