Used 2006 Saturn Relay 3 Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Relay
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/575.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Torque216 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,750
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,750
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
video remote controlyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,750
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,750
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,750
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity136.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4272 lbs.
Gross weight5622 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1350 lbs.
Length204.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height68.6 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green
  • Midnight Blue
  • Golden Cashmere
  • Silver Pearl
  • Bronzed Pewter
  • Polar White
  • Black Cherry
  • Coastal Grey
Interior Colors
  • Tan, cloth
  • Grey, cloth
  • Grey, leather
  • Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,750
P225/60R17 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,750
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,750
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
