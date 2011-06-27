  1. Home
Used 2005 Saturn Relay 3 Features & Specs

Overview
$29,855
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$29,855
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$29,855
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375/525 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$29,855
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
$29,855
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
$29,855
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
video remote controlyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
$29,855
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$29,855
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$29,855
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
$29,855
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
$29,855
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$29,855
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity140.7 cu.ft.
Length204.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height69.4 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
$29,855
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green
  • Coastal Grey
  • Polar White
  • Midnight Blue
  • Berry Red
  • Silver Pearl
  • Bronze Mist
  • Golden Cashmere
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Grey
Tires & Wheels
$29,855
P225/60R17 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$29,855
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$29,855
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
