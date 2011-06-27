  1. Home
Used 2008 Saturn Outlook XE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,625
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,625
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,625
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352/484 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,625
Torque248 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,625
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,625
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,625
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,625
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,625
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,625
Front head room40.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room61.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,625
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.9 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,625
Front track67.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity117.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4936 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd.
Maximum payload1464 lbs.
Length200.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height72.8 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track67.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,625
Exterior Colors
  • Cream White
  • Midnight Blue
  • Cocoa
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Silver Pearl
  • Gold Mist
  • Garnet
  • Carbon Flash
  • Ocean Mist
Interior Colors
  • Tan, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,625
Alloy spare wheelyes
P255/65R18 109S tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,625
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,625
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
