Used 2008 Saturn Outlook Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,625
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|18
|Total Seating
|8
|8
|8
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,625
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Center limited slip differential
|no
|no
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,625
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/24 mpg
|16/24 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|352/528 mi.
|352/528 mi.
|352/484 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22 gal.
|22 gal.
|22 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,625
|Torque
|248 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|251 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|248 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|3.6 l
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 6600 rpm
|275 hp @ 6600 rpm
|270 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.4 ft.
|40.4 ft.
|40.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,625
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,625
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,625
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|no
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|no
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front and rear air conditioning
|yes
|no
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|no
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
|no
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on center console
|no
|yes
|no
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on doors
|no
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|no
|leather and wood trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|speed-proportional power steering
|no
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|no
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|no
|yes
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on dash
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,625
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,625
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|no
|trip computer
|no
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,625
|Front head room
|40.4 in.
|40.4 in.
|40.4 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|61.9 in.
|61.9 in.
|61.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.8 in.
|57.8 in.
|57.8 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,625
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.9 in.
|36.9 in.
|36.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|61.1 in.
|61.1 in.
|61.1 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,625
|Front track
|67.1 in.
|67.1 in.
|67.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|117.0 cu.ft.
|117.0 cu.ft.
|117.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4722 lbs.
|4722 lbs.
|4936 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6400 lbs.
|6400 lbs.
|6400 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.7 cu.ft.
|19.7 cu.ft.
|19.7 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.36 cd.
|.36 cd.
|.36 cd.
|Maximum payload
|1678 lbs.
|1678 lbs.
|1464 lbs.
|Length
|200.7 in.
|200.7 in.
|200.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4500 lbs.
|4500 lbs.
|4500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.4 in.
|7.4 in.
|7.4 in.
|Height
|69.9 in.
|69.9 in.
|72.8 in.
|Wheel base
|118.9 in.
|118.9 in.
|118.9 in.
|Width
|78.2 in.
|78.2 in.
|78.2 in.
|Rear track
|67.1 in.
|67.1 in.
|67.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,625
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,625
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P255/65R18 109S tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,625
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,625
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
