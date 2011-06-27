Used 2008 Saturn Outlook Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,625
See Outlook Inventory
Starting MSRP
$31,035
See Outlook Inventory
Starting MSRP
$30,625
See Outlook Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191918
Total Seating888
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$31,035
Starting MSRP
$30,625
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnonoyes
mechanical center differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$31,035
Starting MSRP
$30,625
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg16/24 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352/528 mi.352/528 mi.352/484 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.22 gal.22 gal.
Combined MPG191918
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$31,035
Starting MSRP
$30,625
Torque248 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm251 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm248 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6600 rpm275 hp @ 6600 rpm270 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.40.4 ft.40.4 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$31,035
Starting MSRP
$30,625
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$31,035
Starting MSRP
$30,625
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$31,035
Starting MSRP
$30,625
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesnoyes
power steeringyesnoyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesnoyes
Front and rear air conditioningyesnoyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyesnoyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesnoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
simulated wood trim on center consolenoyesno
leather steering wheelnoyesno
simulated wood trim on doorsnoyesno
Climate controlnoyesno
leather and wood trim on shift knobnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesno
speed-proportional power steeringnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)noyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
simulated wood trim on dashnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$31,035
Starting MSRP
$30,625
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$31,035
Starting MSRP
$30,625
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
trip computernoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$31,035
Starting MSRP
$30,625
Front head room40.4 in.40.4 in.40.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room61.9 in.61.9 in.61.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front hip room57.8 in.57.8 in.57.8 in.
clothyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$31,035
Starting MSRP
$30,625
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.1 in.61.1 in.61.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$31,035
Starting MSRP
$30,625
Front track67.1 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity117.0 cu.ft.117.0 cu.ft.117.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4722 lbs.4722 lbs.4936 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.6400 lbs.6400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.7 cu.ft.19.7 cu.ft.19.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd..36 cd..36 cd.
Maximum payload1678 lbs.1678 lbs.1464 lbs.
Length200.7 in.200.7 in.200.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.4500 lbs.4500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.7.4 in.7.4 in.
Height69.9 in.69.9 in.72.8 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.118.9 in.118.9 in.
Width78.2 in.78.2 in.78.2 in.
Rear track67.1 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$31,035
Starting MSRP
$30,625
Exterior Colors
  • Cream White
  • Midnight Blue
  • Cocoa
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Silver Pearl
  • Gold Mist
  • Garnet
  • Carbon Flash
  • Ocean Mist
  • Cream White
  • Midnight Blue
  • Cocoa
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Silver Pearl
  • Gold Mist
  • Garnet
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Carbon Flash
  • Ocean Mist
  • Cream White
  • Midnight Blue
  • Cocoa
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Silver Pearl
  • Gold Mist
  • Garnet
  • Carbon Flash
  • Ocean Mist
Interior Colors
  • Tan, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Tan, cloth
  • Tan, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Tan, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$31,035
Starting MSRP
$30,625
Alloy spare wheelyesyesyes
P255/65R18 109S tiresyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesnoyes
alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$31,035
Starting MSRP
$30,625
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,625
Starting MSRP
$31,035
Starting MSRP
$30,625
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Outlook InventorySee Outlook InventorySee Outlook Inventory

