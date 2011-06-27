  1. Home
Used 2007 Saturn Outlook XR Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,555
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,555
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,555
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352/484 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,555
Torque251 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,555
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,555
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,555
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,555
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,555
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,555
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,555
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.9 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,555
Front track67.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity117.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4936 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd.
Maximum payload1464 lbs.
Length200.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height72.8 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track67.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,555
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Cocoa
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Ocean Mist
  • Silver Pearl
  • Charcoal
  • Gold Mist
  • Cream White
  • Midnight Blue
Interior Colors
  • Tan, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Tan, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,555
Alloy spare wheelyes
P255/65R18 109S tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,555
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,555
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
