Used 2004 Saturn L300 3 Features & Specs

More about the 2004 L300
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,310
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.6/408.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room54 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79 cu.ft.
Curb weight3272 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.5 cu.ft.
Length190.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume131.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width68.5 in.
Rear track59.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Golden Cashmere
  • Black Onyx
  • Deep Sea Blue
  • Cream White
  • Berry Red
  • Silver Platinum
  • Ice Blue
  • Sage Green
Interior Colors
  • Light Tan
  • Grey
Tires & Wheels
chrome alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
