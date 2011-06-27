  1. Home
Used 2002 Saturn L-Series LW300 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,575
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.6/408.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque190 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room54 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Length190.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3272 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Drag Coefficient0.323 cd.
Height57.3 in.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Green
  • Medium Blue
  • Medium Gold
  • Bright Silver
  • Medium Tan
  • Silver Blue
  • Dark Red
  • Cream White
Interior Colors
  • Grey
  • Grey
  • Medium Tan
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P205/65R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
RustUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
