Used 2001 Saturn L-Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

Love my Saturn! technologygirl , 09/28/2011 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Please pay attention to the model of car people are reviewing. This car is fabulous! Mine has 116,000 miles and it still looks new under the hood. The lw300 is the best version in this model line and can come with lots of extras such as leather seats, remote start and locks, power everything, rear defog and wiper, heated seats, etc. so you might get a lot more for your money. It drives and runs fabulously! Report Abuse

Sell after 50,000 miles! sgaucho , 01/02/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I really like the comfort and performance of the car, but repair costs are killing me: Oil cooler leak, $1,350; water pump $450; power steering pump $400; front brake pads and rotors $450; faulty MAF sensor $450; thermostat $400. All of these repairs in the last year after the car went over 50,000 miles. The dealer tells me a new steering rack will be required in the near future. If anyone has one of these cars, sell at the first sign of problems after 50,000 miles. It will only get worse! Report Abuse

Good for Flatlands of Fla.& Mts. of KY. tinkrbell34 , 02/25/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I was on the way to buy a Suburu when I swung into a Saturn Dealership. I was driving a 1998 Saturn 4cyl wagon.I needed something to get over the mts & past the semi's and a 4cyl was a little scary at times. I test drove the 2001 6cyl LW300 (new) and what a difference in performance. It had more features,+ 8 speakers, leather heated seats were a plus. I traded! Only in for servicing& never a problem. I also like the back seat lay down for more cargo room. Report Abuse

Love my baby! Sandi , 09/28/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Love this car. Bought it after my daughter totaled my old one. Have owned 5 Saturns over the years. It's 8 years old, and has only cost a couple thousand in repairs...mostly normal wear and tear ( tires, etc. ) Replaced brakes once, and the heater core just this past summer. oh, and a tune up. That was probably my single biggest expense. It was the last car off the line, or so I'm told. Fun to drive, and very dependable Report Abuse