  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn L-Series
  4. Used 2000 Saturn L-Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Saturn L-Series LW1 Features & Specs

More about the 2000 L-Series
Overview
See L-Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.5/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower137 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity71 cu.ft.
Length190.4 in.
Curb weight3230 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width69.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Gold
  • Dark Blue
  • Silver
  • Dark Red
  • Bright White
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Blue
  • Green
  • Silver Plum
  • Gold
  • Light Silver
  • Red
  • Medium Red
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Medium Tan
See L-Series Inventory

Related Used 2000 Saturn L-Series LW1 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles