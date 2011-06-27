  1. Home
Used 2000 Saturn L-Series LS2 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Measurements
Length190.4 in.
Curb weight3153 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width69.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gold
  • Light Silver
  • Red
  • Medium Red
  • Medium Gold
  • Bright White
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Dark Red
  • Silver Plum
  • Dark Blue
  • Blue
  • Green
  • Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Medium Tan
  • Gray
