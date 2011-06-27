  1. Home
Used 2000 Saturn L-Series LW2 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity71 cu.ft.
Length190.4 in.
Curb weight3075 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width69.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver
  • Dark Blue
  • Dark Red
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Light Silver
  • Blue
  • Gold
  • Red
  • Medium Red
  • Medium Gold
  • Bright White
  • Green
  • Silver Plum
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Medium Tan
