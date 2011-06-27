Used 2007 Saturn ION Sedan Consumer Reviews
2nd Saturn
This is the second Saturn that I have owned. I still own the first one. It is 10 years old with 250,000 miles and still going strong. I bought that car young and did not keep up with the maintenance, it has been side swiped, caught on fire and driven cross country twice. Yet, it still lives! I have never put more than a thousand dollars in to it for parts. So of course I bought another one. These are not the most comfortable cars, but for the price that's what you get. My second car has 85,000 miles and is 7 years old and I plan on keeping it for many more years. These are VERY reliable cars
Owning my Saturn ION
I've had no problems owning this car. It has been a wonderful car since day one. I love the way it hugs corners, and the seats really support my body. I love the center dash because I don't really have to take my eyes off of the road to monitor my speed and other things, whereas you would to look between the steering wheel in a typical mounted dash. This economy sedan really puts the fun back into driving. The car is very responsive, but not too responsive like some cars. It seems to get pretty good gas mileage. This car performs very similar to a 6 cylinder car although it is a 4-cylinder. So I get good gas mileage in a car with plenty of power to get out of the way.
Saturn
This makes my 3rd Saturn and I love it. Smooth ride and low interior noise. Not a whole lot of shift shock from the auto transmission and it also has very good acceleration. The power steering is excellent, and it seems to really hug the corners. The suspension is very nice also, you don't even really notice going over RR tracks. Also very roomy for a smaller car. Excellent head room. The sunroof leaked early on, and Saturn gave me a loaner car and fixed it right away. So great service on their part. Also the low pressure approach of their sales team made the buying experience great.
very reliable!!!
2.4 has been a great car low maintenance other than the recalls with power steering and fuel pump the car has not had any problems. put gas in and go. owned it since new in 2007 regular maintenance. Only thing I don't have to worry about is my car it always starts and drive anywhere I need it be it a short trip or across Florida. I have the larger motor 2.4 average 24 city and 29 highway. No regrets buying this car most reliable car of my 20 cars I've owned.
THE BEST
I owned a body shop and have been around many cars.. yes it could add some extra sleek looks but when i bought mine new 10 years ago and 160K later I was looking for something I can depend on.. and this was the car. Best car I have ever owned.
