Used 2005 Saturn ION Red Line Features & Specs

More about the 2005 ION
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,885
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,885
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,885
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/364.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,885
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,885
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,885
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,885
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,885
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,885
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,885
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
Front hip room49.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,885
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room48.3 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.0 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,885
Front track58.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.2 cu.ft.
Length185.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2933 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Height55.8 in.
EPA interior volume101.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,885
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Blue
  • Chili Pepper Red
  • Silver Nickel
  • Black Onyx
Interior Colors
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,885
P215/45R W tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,885
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,885
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
