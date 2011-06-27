  1. Home
Used 2005 Saturn ION 3 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,580
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,580
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,580
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,580
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,580
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,580
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,580
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,580
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,580
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,580
premium clothyes
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room49.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,580
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room48.3 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.1 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,580
Front track58.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.2 cu.ft.
Length185 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2871 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Height56 in.
EPA interior volume101.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,580
Exterior Colors
  • Pacific Blue
  • Polar White
  • Storm Grey
  • Chili Pepper Red
  • Black Onyx
  • Silver Nickel
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,580
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,580
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,580
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
