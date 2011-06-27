  1. Home
Used 2005 Saturn ION Features & Specs

More about the 2005 ION
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,885
See ION Inventory
Starting MSRP
$15,280
See ION Inventory
Starting MSRP
$16,805
See ION Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232424
Total Seating455
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,885
Starting MSRP
$15,280
Starting MSRP
$16,805
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,885
Starting MSRP
$15,280
Starting MSRP
$16,805
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg21/29 mpg21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/364.5 mi.277.2/382.8 mi.277.2/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG232424
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,885
Starting MSRP
$15,280
Starting MSRP
$16,805
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5600 rpm140 hp @ 5800 rpm140 hp @ 5800 rpm
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Turning circleno35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,885
Starting MSRP
$15,280
Starting MSRP
$16,805
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesnono
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnoyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyesnono
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesnoyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltnoyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,885
Starting MSRP
$15,280
Starting MSRP
$16,805
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,885
Starting MSRP
$15,280
Starting MSRP
$16,805
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesnoyes
front cupholdersyesyesno
leather steering wheelyesnono
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
electric power steeringyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsnoyesyes
Rear floor matsnoyesyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringnoyesyes
trunk lightnoyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
front and rear cupholdersnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,885
Starting MSRP
$15,280
Starting MSRP
$16,805
Power mirrorsyesnoyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnoyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksnoyesno
1 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,885
Starting MSRP
$15,280
Starting MSRP
$16,805
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,885
Starting MSRP
$15,280
Starting MSRP
$16,805
Front head room38.9 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesnono
Front shoulder room54.0 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
leather/clothyesnono
Front hip room49.4 in.49.5 in.49.5 in.
bucket front seatsnoyesyes
clothnoyesno
premium clothnonoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,885
Starting MSRP
$15,280
Starting MSRP
$16,805
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room36.5 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear hip Room48.3 in.49.6 in.49.6 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.33.3 in.33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room51.0 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,885
Starting MSRP
$15,280
Starting MSRP
$16,805
Front track58.8 in.58.8 in.58.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.2 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.
Length185.0 in.184.5 in.184.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight2933 lbs.2802 lbs.2831 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.
Height55.8 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
EPA interior volume101.5 cu.ft.107.7 cu.ft.107.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.5 in.103.2 in.103.2 in.
Width67.9 in.67.2 in.67.2 in.
Rear track58.4 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,885
Starting MSRP
$15,280
Starting MSRP
$16,805
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Blue
  • Chili Pepper Red
  • Silver Nickel
  • Black Onyx
  • Pacific Blue
  • Dragonfly Green
  • Polar White
  • Storm Grey
  • Golden Wheat
  • Berry Red
  • Black Onyx
  • Silver Nickel
  • Pacific Blue
  • Dragonfly Green
  • Polar White
  • Storm Grey
  • Golden Wheat
  • Berry Red
  • Black Onyx
  • Silver Nickel
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Tan
  • Grey
  • Tan
  • Grey
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,885
Starting MSRP
$15,280
Starting MSRP
$16,805
P215/45R W tiresyesnono
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnono
Performance tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
P195/60R15 tiresnoyesno
full wheel coversnoyesno
All season tiresnoyesyes
steel wheelsnoyesno
15 in. wheelsnoyesno
16 in. wheelsnonoyes
P205/55R16 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,885
Starting MSRP
$15,280
Starting MSRP
$16,805
torsion beam rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,885
Starting MSRP
$15,280
Starting MSRP
$16,805
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See ION InventorySee ION InventorySee ION Inventory

