Used 2005 Saturn ION Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,885
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|24
|24
|Total Seating
|4
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,885
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,885
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/27 mpg
|21/29 mpg
|21/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|270.0/364.5 mi.
|277.2/382.8 mi.
|277.2/382.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.5 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|24
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,885
|Torque
|200 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 5600 rpm
|140 hp @ 5800 rpm
|140 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Turning circle
|no
|35.4 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,885
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|no
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear solid disc brakes
|yes
|no
|no
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|no
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,885
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,885
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|no
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|yes
|no
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|no
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|no
|yes
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|no
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|no
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,885
|Power mirrors
|yes
|no
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|no
|yes
|no
|1 one-touch power windows
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,885
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,885
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|no
|no
|Front shoulder room
|54.0 in.
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather/cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|Front hip room
|49.4 in.
|49.5 in.
|49.5 in.
|bucket front seats
|no
|yes
|yes
|cloth
|no
|yes
|no
|premium cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,885
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear head room
|36.5 in.
|37.0 in.
|37.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|48.3 in.
|49.6 in.
|49.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.7 in.
|33.3 in.
|33.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.0 in.
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,885
|Front track
|58.8 in.
|58.8 in.
|58.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|14.2 cu.ft.
|14.7 cu.ft.
|14.7 cu.ft.
|Length
|185.0 in.
|184.5 in.
|184.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|2933 lbs.
|2802 lbs.
|2831 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.2 cu.ft.
|14.7 cu.ft.
|14.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.8 in.
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|101.5 cu.ft.
|107.7 cu.ft.
|107.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|103.5 in.
|103.2 in.
|103.2 in.
|Width
|67.9 in.
|67.2 in.
|67.2 in.
|Rear track
|58.4 in.
|58.4 in.
|58.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,885
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,885
|P215/45R W tires
|yes
|no
|no
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|Performance tires
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|P195/60R15 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|full wheel covers
|no
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|15 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|16 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|P205/55R16 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,885
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,885
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
