  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn ION
  4. Used 2003 Saturn ION
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Saturn ION 3 Features & Specs

More about the 2003 ION
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,010
See ION Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,010
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,010
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/405.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,010
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,010
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,010
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,010
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,010
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,010
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,010
Front head room40 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room49.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,010
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,010
Front track58.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.7 cu.ft.
Length184.5 in.
Curb weight2692 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume93 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width67.2 in.
Rear track58.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,010
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Blue
  • Gold
  • Medium Green
  • Bright Blue
  • White
  • Black
  • Cranberry
  • Silver
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,010
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,010
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,010
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See ION Inventory

Related Used 2003 Saturn ION 3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles