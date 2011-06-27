Used 2008 Saturn Aura Sedan Consumer Reviews
Electrical problems
Noticed people having electrical problems. The fix. UNHOOK CONNECTOR AND DISCONNECT FROM BCM. APPLY DIELECTRIC GREASE ON ALL CONNECTOR PINS. RECONNECT. CLEAR CODES. There is fretting on inside BCM connections causing shorts on different electrical items. Mine was ESC traction, Rear brake lights coming on, Cruise control not working, etc. Dealer charged me $30.49, thought I had a lemon, runs great now !! Got lucky to find reputal dealer.
Frustrated & Deperate!
I just started having steering problems. The steering wheel jerks hard while driving down the road and it feels like the steering is going out and I am going to loose control. When I come to a complete stop and let go of the wheel it starts shaking all by itself. It seems to only happen when I am driving it. I have taken it to a shop 2 times and both times they say there is nothing wrong. I am not imagining it and I am scared to death to put my kids in the car. Has this happened to anyone else and what did you do?
Great Car
I bought my 2008 Aura XR in Feb 2009. I now have 31,000+ miles on it and it has been great. Great road car. Very comfy to drive on the highway. Took many interstate trips during the past year and the Aura was great to drive. I have had people stop and ask me what kind of car I had and they could not believe it was a Saturn. My two sisters went out and bought Auras after seeing mine. I bought a preowned 2007 for my son last night. I love my Saturn. My family now has four Auras.
Better with Age
I wasn't sure about this car when I first purchased it, having come off of 10 years of German cars. But I can say that I have grown to really like the car. Great power, ride, and comfort. MPG is ok if you're nice to it. On highway road trips, I've gotten close to 30 mpg. Just recently started to have one issue with the car, cruise control occasionally does not work. Have to take it in to get it looked at. Other than that, no problems at all. I get a lot of compliments on it. The Red Jewel paint is awesome. The car looks more expensive than it is. Many people are surprised it's a Saturn. Too bad Saturn went away. They finally had a good lineup of cars.
Great Used Car For The Price
The Saturn Aura is a very well put together vehicle. It has great handiling capibilities but the steering lacks feedback. Power is adeqaute but more would be nice. The gas mileage is fair in the city I average around 21-23 mpg in the city and on the highway 30-32 mpg. The ride is very smoth and it feels like a cadillac compared to a honda with road and wind noise. Overall it is very nice and drives well for 71,200 miles and I hope to get it over 150,000 miles. They are quite a bargin compared to used malibus and accords.
