Used 1998 Saab 9000 CSE Features & Specs
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|313.2/435.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|252 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|225 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|56 cu.ft.
|Length
|187.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3250 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|23.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.9 in.
|Wheel base
|105.2 in.
|Width
|70.0 in.
