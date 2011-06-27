  1. Home
Used 1997 Saab 9000 CSE V6 Features & Specs

More about the 1997 9000
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.4/417.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Length187.4 in.
Curb weight3340 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.5 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base105.2 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Java Black Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Embassy Blue
  • Cirrus White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Cayenne Red Pearl Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Amethyst Violet Pearl Metallic
