Used 1997 Saab 9000 CSE Features & Specs

More about the 1997 9000
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.2/452.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque238 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Length187.4 in.
Curb weight3250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.5 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base105.2 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cirrus White
  • Embassy Blue
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Java Black Pearl Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Black
  • Amethyst Violet Pearl Metallic
