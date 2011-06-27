  1. Home
Used 1997 Saab 9000 Aero Features & Specs

Overview
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.2/452.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Length187.4 in.
Curb weight3250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.5 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base105.2 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Java Black Pearl Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Embassy Blue
  • Cirrus White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Amethyst Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Sky Blue Metallic
