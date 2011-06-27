Estimated values
1997 Saab 9000 CSE Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$992
|$1,415
|$1,649
|Clean
|$883
|$1,264
|$1,472
|Average
|$666
|$961
|$1,120
|Rough
|$449
|$658
|$767
1997 Saab 9000 Aero Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
|Outstanding
|$1,027
|$1,447
|$1,679
|Clean
|$914
|$1,292
|$1,500
|Average
|$689
|$982
|$1,141
|Rough
|$464
|$673
|$782
1997 Saab 9000 CSE Anniversary Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
|Outstanding
|$1,000
|$1,420
|$1,654
|Clean
|$890
|$1,268
|$1,477
|Average
|$671
|$964
|$1,123
|Rough
|$452
|$660
|$770
1997 Saab 9000 CSE V6 4dr Hatchback with no options
|Outstanding
|$1,017
|$1,434
|$1,665
|Clean
|$905
|$1,281
|$1,487
|Average
|$683
|$974
|$1,131
|Rough
|$460
|$667
|$775
1997 Saab 9000 CS Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
|Outstanding
|$921
|$1,359
|$1,600
|Clean
|$820
|$1,214
|$1,429
|Average
|$619
|$923
|$1,087
|Rough
|$417
|$632
|$745