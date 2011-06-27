Used 1996 Saab 9000 CSE V6 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|278.4/417.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|200 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|210 hp @ 6100 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|56 cu.ft.
|Length
|187.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3320 lbs.
|Height
|55.9 in.
|Wheel base
|105.0 in.
|Width
|70.0 in.
