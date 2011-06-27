  1. Home
Used 1996 Saab 9000 CSE V6 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.4/417.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 6100 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity56 cu.ft.
Length187.0 in.
Curb weight3320 lbs.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base105.0 in.
Width70.0 in.
