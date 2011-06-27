Estimated values
1996 Saab 9000 Aero Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$930
|$1,325
|$1,543
|Clean
|$828
|$1,183
|$1,378
|Average
|$624
|$900
|$1,048
|Rough
|$421
|$616
|$718
Estimated values
1996 Saab 9000 CSE Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$895
|$1,298
|$1,522
|Clean
|$797
|$1,159
|$1,359
|Average
|$601
|$882
|$1,034
|Rough
|$405
|$604
|$708
Estimated values
1996 Saab 9000 CS Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$833
|$1,277
|$1,522
|Clean
|$742
|$1,140
|$1,359
|Average
|$560
|$867
|$1,034
|Rough
|$377
|$594
|$708
Estimated values
1996 Saab 9000 CSE V6 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$918
|$1,311
|$1,529
|Clean
|$818
|$1,171
|$1,366
|Average
|$617
|$890
|$1,039
|Rough
|$415
|$610
|$712