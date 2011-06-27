  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9000
  4. Used 1995 Saab 9000
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Saab 9000 CSE Features & Specs

More about the 1995 9000
Overview
See 9000 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.4/417.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 6100 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity57 cu.ft.
Length187.4 in.
Curb weight3170 lbs.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base105.2 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Eucalyptus Green Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Embassy Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Cirrus White
See 9000 Inventory

Related Used 1995 Saab 9000 CSE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles