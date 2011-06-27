Estimated values
1995 Saab 9000 CDE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$823
|$1,272
|$1,519
|Clean
|$733
|$1,136
|$1,357
|Average
|$553
|$864
|$1,032
|Rough
|$372
|$592
|$707
Estimated values
1995 Saab 9000 Aero Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$839
|$1,277
|$1,519
|Clean
|$747
|$1,141
|$1,357
|Average
|$563
|$867
|$1,032
|Rough
|$379
|$594
|$707
Estimated values
1995 Saab 9000 CS Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$741
|$1,243
|$1,519
|Clean
|$660
|$1,110
|$1,357
|Average
|$498
|$844
|$1,032
|Rough
|$335
|$578
|$707
Estimated values
1995 Saab 9000 CSE 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$821
|$1,271
|$1,519
|Clean
|$731
|$1,135
|$1,357
|Average
|$551
|$863
|$1,032
|Rough
|$371
|$591
|$707
Estimated values
1995 Saab 9000 CSE Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$801
|$1,265
|$1,519
|Clean
|$714
|$1,129
|$1,357
|Average
|$538
|$859
|$1,032
|Rough
|$363
|$588
|$707