Used 1994 Saab 9000 CD Features & Specs

More about the 1994 9000
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.2/452.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque238 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Measurements
Length188.2 in.
Curb weight3210 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.8 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base105.2 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Metallic
  • Eucalyptus Green Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Plantana Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Monte Carlo Yellow
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Aubergine Metallic
