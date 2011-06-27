Estimated values
1994 Saab 9000 CS Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$689
|$1,223
|$1,517
|Clean
|$613
|$1,093
|$1,355
|Average
|$462
|$831
|$1,030
|Rough
|$312
|$569
|$706
Estimated values
1994 Saab 9000 CDE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$696
|$1,227
|$1,517
|Clean
|$620
|$1,096
|$1,355
|Average
|$468
|$833
|$1,030
|Rough
|$315
|$571
|$706
Estimated values
1994 Saab 9000 CSE Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$724
|$1,236
|$1,517
|Clean
|$645
|$1,104
|$1,355
|Average
|$486
|$839
|$1,030
|Rough
|$328
|$575
|$706
Estimated values
1994 Saab 9000 Aero Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$749
|$1,245
|$1,517
|Clean
|$667
|$1,112
|$1,355
|Average
|$503
|$845
|$1,030
|Rough
|$339
|$579
|$706
Estimated values
1994 Saab 9000 CDE Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$730
|$1,239
|$1,517
|Clean
|$650
|$1,106
|$1,355
|Average
|$490
|$841
|$1,030
|Rough
|$330
|$576
|$706
Estimated values
1994 Saab 9000 CSE 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$700
|$1,228
|$1,517
|Clean
|$623
|$1,097
|$1,355
|Average
|$470
|$834
|$1,030
|Rough
|$317
|$571
|$706
Estimated values
1994 Saab 9000 CD Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$672
|$1,218
|$1,517
|Clean
|$598
|$1,088
|$1,355
|Average
|$451
|$827
|$1,030
|Rough
|$304
|$567
|$706
Estimated values
1994 Saab 9000 CS 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$662
|$1,214
|$1,517
|Clean
|$589
|$1,085
|$1,355
|Average
|$444
|$825
|$1,030
|Rough
|$299
|$565
|$706