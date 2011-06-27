  1. Home
Used 1993 Saab 9000 CS Features & Specs

More about the 1993 9000
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.8/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque244 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity57 cu.ft.
Length187.4 in.
Curb weight3110 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.5 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base105.2 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Carrera White
  • Monte Carlo Yellow
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Plantana Gray Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Eucalyptus Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
