Used 1992 Saab 9000 CD Griffin Features & Specs
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|261.0/382.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|222 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|188.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3288 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.9 in.
|Wheel base
|105.2 in.
|Width
|69.4 in.
